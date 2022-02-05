Birmingham City v Sheffield United: Blades boss reveals what pleased him most about victory

The Blades fell behind to former Blade Lyle Taylor in the second half, on an evening when Blues fans protested against their club’s ownership by blowing whistles early in the game.

But United hit back through goals from skipper Billy Sharp and a fine team goal finished off by right-back Jayden Bogle, to record their third successive victory and sixth in eight under Heckingbottom.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, celebrates after beating Birmingham City at St. Andrew's: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

And the former Barnsley and Leeds chief said: “We showed a great spirit and mentality to get back into it and the goals were fantastic. We knew how tough it would be tonight, we respected their style and knew they’d put balls in our box.

“To restrict them to the chances they had, dealing with the first and second balls, I thought we did really well and then we were able to go and play on top of that.”

Sharp’s goal came from a good throughball from the returning Sander Berge, who came in as one of three changes for the Blades, while the second was a good team move involving Berge, Ollie Norwood and John Fleck.

“The first goal is a good pass inside, Sander drives and Sharpy anticipates and finishes with his left foot,” Heckingbottom added.