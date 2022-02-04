Birmingham City v Sheffield United: Berge IN - Blades team news to face Posh
Sheffield United have made three changes to their side for this evening’s clash at Birmingham City.
From the game against Peterborough United last weekend, Paul Heckingbottom has recalled Ben Davies, John Fleck and Sander Berge. Jack Robinson, Conor Hourihane and the injured Rhian Brewster miss out.
New boy Charlie Goode is on the bench, as is returning striker Daniel Jebbison after his loan spell was cut short early.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, B. Davies, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Berge, Fleck, Sharp, Ndiaye.
