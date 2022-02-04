Birmingham City 1 Sheffield United 2: Lee Bowyer left fuming after Blades' winner allowed to stand
Lee Bowyer, the Birmingham City boss, was left fuming after his side lost 2-1 to Sheffield United this evening – to a goal he believes shouldn’t have been allowed to stand.
United had hit back from a goal down to draw level thanks to skipper Billy Sharp’s strike, but Bowyer felt the United striker should have been flagged offside in the build-up to Jayden Bogle’s winner.
But the flag didn’t go up, as Sharp challenged City goalkeeper Neil Ethridge, and a good team move from the Blades saw Bogle finish to seal a third successive win for the Blades.
“My complaint is that the second goal was offside,” Bowyer said after the game.
“He [Sharp] is chasing the ball over the top and by doing that, he is interfering by chasing the goalkeeper down. If he steps aside, he isn’t interfering.
“He could clear it how he wanted. He could take a touch and then clear it. But Neil couldn’t do that. He was five yards away. If he wasn’t there, Neil could have controlled it and then cleared it.
“But he was running at pace, as quick as he could, because he didn’t realise he was offside. That’s why I’m upset, I’m disappointed, because my players deserved more.
“We pushed a good Sheffield United team. I didn’t think there was much in the first half, we scored and started to get on top.
“We nearly scored again and the one disappointment was the first goal. We played the diamond, that’s the strength and that’s where they scored. And they shouldn’t have. And the second goal shouldn’t stand.”