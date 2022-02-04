Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer applauds the fans at the end of the game against Sheffield United (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

United had hit back from a goal down to draw level thanks to skipper Billy Sharp’s strike, but Bowyer felt the United striker should have been flagged offside in the build-up to Jayden Bogle’s winner.

But the flag didn’t go up, as Sharp challenged City goalkeeper Neil Ethridge, and a good team move from the Blades saw Bogle finish to seal a third successive win for the Blades.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My complaint is that the second goal was offside,” Bowyer said after the game.

“He [Sharp] is chasing the ball over the top and by doing that, he is interfering by chasing the goalkeeper down. If he steps aside, he isn’t interfering.

“He could clear it how he wanted. He could take a touch and then clear it. But Neil couldn’t do that. He was five yards away. If he wasn’t there, Neil could have controlled it and then cleared it.

“But he was running at pace, as quick as he could, because he didn’t realise he was offside. That’s why I’m upset, I’m disappointed, because my players deserved more.

“We pushed a good Sheffield United team. I didn’t think there was much in the first half, we scored and started to get on top.