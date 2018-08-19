'Billy Sharp was never going to leave Sheffield United' says manager Chris Wilder after Norwich victory

Chris Wilder insists that Billy Sharp was never going to leave Sheffield United after his skipper scored his third goal in a week to beat Norwich City at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Sharp netted in injury time to secure United's first home win of the new season, after Wednesday loanee Jordan Rhodes had cancelled-out John Egan's opening goal.

Wilder revealed earlier this month that Sharp had been the subject of an approach by League One Sunderland, who were interested in taking the striker to the Stadium of Light.

But, speaking after the victory over Daniel Farke's Canaries, Wilder insisted: "Billy wasn't going anywhere. There was n enquiry from Sunderland but he was never going anywhere.

"I didn’t want him to go, he would only have left if he wanted to and he didn’t. I will always be open and upfront with players if they want to make that decision.

"I said last week with a player [Lee Evans] that there was enthusiasm from the agent and player to make a move so there is no issue.

"You hear the top managers like Mauricio Pochettino saying the same thing, if you don’t want to be part of what you are than you can go.

"But I have to say I would quite like to be a part of what that was about today in the 93rd minute."

Wilder's reference to Evans came after the player failed to give assurances that he wished to remain in South Yorkshire. Evans then joined Wigan on loan until January, when his move will be made into a permanent one.

"Players make decisions and I will always go along with what their views are because it’s their careers as well," Wilder added.

“Billy has always been a big part of what we have done here. He’s gone about it the right way.

“He’s still got a lot left in the locker and he’s part of a group of forwards that will score in this division."