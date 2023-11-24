Billy Sharp, the Sheffield United legend, has revealed his big regret over not making a transfer move to Celtic because of hs loyalty to his beloved Blades. The former United skipper was twice approached by the Scottish giants and was given the green light by former boss Chris Wilder to leave Bramall Lane, but elected to remain at Bramall Lane instead.

Sharp made the revelation on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, with hosts Natalie Pike and Sam Allardyce, where he also discussed the "hurt" of leaving his boyhood club in the summer and his request to return to Shirecliffe and train, which he doesn't believe will be granted following his departure from LA Galaxy. Asked about the clubs he 'nearly' signed for, Sharp revealed two approaches from United's arch-rivals Wednesday. "Under Brian Laws when the ground was underwater ... Dave Jones tried to sign me as well. I just didn't see the benefit of me going there."

A more intriguing proposition was the chance to go north of the border and join multiple Scottish winners, and former champions of Europe, Celtic. The second approach was during the Covid-19 pandemic, when games were played behind-closed-doors to supporters, and Sharp - whose wife, Jade, is from Edinburgh - concedes that his heart potentially ruled his head in staying at Bramall Lane.

"Neil Lennon was ringing me quite a lot," Sharp revealed. "I was at T in the Park once, flying back and I opened up the back page of the 'paper. It said: 'Sharp is a 'Tic' and I was like: 'Wow, I didn’t know it was that close.' I could have signed then but then the next time was in Covid. I was in the Premier League with Sheffield United and I spoke to Chris [Wilder, then-United boss] about it.

"He was like: 'Look, you’re not playing at the minute so you can go, it’s your call, blah blah blah.' Yeah, there would be the Celtic-Rangers game and whatever, a great stadium, unbelievable club - but there were no fans. And I would be leaving Sheffield United. He [Lennon] he was ringing me while I was in London and maybe that’s the one that I should have probably gone. But I think my heart took over again with Sheffield United, the loyalty to Sheffield United. Celtic was the probably the one that people probably don’t know about."

Sharp then joked: "I think that that one’s gone now but if they’re interested, I’m here. I’m ready. And they’ve got fans back in the stadium!"