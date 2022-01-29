Billy Sharp: Sheffield United boss pays tribute to record-breaking striker after Peterborough goal

Sharp’s 122nd goal since the Championship began saw him go one clear of David Nugent and out on his own as the second tier’s deadliest marksman.

His moment came in the first half at London Road, before an own goal from Callum Morton sealed victory for the Blades from Chris Basham’s header.

“I am pleased with the result and the performance was strong from first whistle to last,” Heckingbottom said.

“We had to be patient, we were on top but couldn’t get the goal and the game was still in the balance.

“The first goal was timed great and we wanted to keep playing forward and pressing, so the second came.”

On Sharp, Heckingbottom added: “He’ll be over the moon with that and it was a typical goal from him.

“He adjusted his body, took the bounce out of the ball and caught it on the half volley. It was a strong finish. There was some good play before it, from Iliman taking out two players, and we talk about tempo but it wasn’t a good pass in and Billy did so well.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United broke the Championship scoring record at Peterborough: David Klein / Sportimage

“That’s the best word to sum him up, the hunger. He’s still leading the lines at 35 years old and it’s credit to him.