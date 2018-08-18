Billy Sharp's living the dream after his injury time winner for Sheffield United against Norwich City

Every young Blade grows up dreaming they would one day they'd be scoring late winners in front of the Kop for Sheffield United.

Billy Sharp is living the dream and according to Saturday's match-winning striker, 'it never gets old'.

The Sheffield United skipper headed in in the 93rd minute to claim all three points for United against Norwich City on a day that appeared as though it might end in frustration for Chris Wilder's men.

After Jordan Rhodes had cancelled out John Egan's opening goal for United, chance after chance was passed up by the Blades and with time ticking away, that first home win of the season looked like being delayed further,

Then, three minutes beyond normal time Sharp bundled the ball in from close range for his third goal in three successive games, sending Bramall Lane into raptures.

And there's no better feeling for the boyhood Blade.

Billy Sharp celebrates after scoring Sheffield United's winning goal against Norwich City at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sport Image

Tweeting after after match, Sharp wrote: "I used to dream of scoring 93rd minute winners at the kop end ,so this feeling never ever gets old,so happy we got the win today,we deserved it."