Billy Sharp: Huge boost as 'delighted' skipper and Sheffield United agree new contract - and he wants another

The Blades’ talisman will now be at Bramall Lane at least until the summer of 2023.

Sharp has scored 126 goals in 331 appearances for his boyhood club, 15 of them coming this season as his form in front of goal helped rocket an ailing United side back into promotion contention.

At the age of 36, Sharp remains one of the Blades’ most important players, proven in recent weeks as United had a stumble while he was out injured.

It is hoped that the crowd favourite will be back on Saturday to face Cardiff City and on agreeing a the new deal, Sharp says he will work to ensure this isn’t the last playing contract he gets at the Lane.

"I'm delighted, I've had a good season and, like I said when I signed my last deal, I want to knuckle down, work even harder and earn the next one,” he said. “I feel there is plenty more in me and it is up to me to show that. The immediate aim is for a few more goals this season, carry on next season, contribute to the team to get us results and although I hit 37 next year, I still feel I've got a few more years left in me."

Boss Paul Heckingbottom said it’s not just on the pitch that Sharp has an influence.