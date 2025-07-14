Sheffield United supporters will get their first glimpse of Ruben Selles’ Blades this evening when their side kick off their pre-season warm-up schedule at York City. The Blades spent last week being put through their paces in a sunny camp in Spain.

Their preparations will step up after they returned to England over the weekend, with a trip to the LNER Community Stadium the start of a warm-up schedule that could still see them line up against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr before the Championship season begins next month.

Our man Danny Hall had a behind-the-scenes glimpse at United’s preparations in Spain last week and so we tasked him with coming up with the side he expects Selles to pick against York - with most members of United’s squad expected to get some sort of run-out before the minutes are gradually tapered.

Here’s what he went with, with a change of role for a couple of players ... what would you like to see?

1 . GK Michael Cooper Many of United's players may be playing to impress the new coaching staff but Cooper is virtually guaranteed to start the season as United's No.1 – with the only real small uncertainty over whether he'll still be here

2 . RB Femi Seriki Sam Curtis has enjoyed a chance to stake a claim on tour and I wouldn't be surprised to see him get an opportunity if the side is shaken up, perhaps at half-time. But as things stand it looks like Seriki's shirt to lose

3 . CB Anel Ahmedhodžić Another player with uncertainty surrounding his future after entering the final year of his deal but he remains at Bramall Lane so it makes sense to prepare as if he will start the season, until that changes