The Lions left it late to take all three points, with centre-half Jake Cooper stepping up in injury time to smash home the winner in front of his side’s jubilant supporters who had made the journey north to Sheffield.

They had earlier seen Jed Wallace give their side the lead with a well-struck effort that appeared to catch out Robin Olsen in the Blades goal, before Blades skipper Billy Sharp equalised from the penalty spot after John Fleck was fouled by Scott Malone.

United’s Morgan Gibbs-White was sent off by referee Matthew Donohue for two bookable offences, the second coming when the Wolves loanee was adjudged to have dived in the Millwall box under pressure from Malone.

And Rowett admitted afterwards: “This is always a very difficult place to come, especially when the crowd gets behind Sheffield United and lifts them.

“They are a good side, quick and incisive, so we knew we would be in for a tough time.

Millwall's Jake Cooper celebrates after the final whistle of his side's victory over Sheffield United: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“But I thought we deserved to win the game because that was probably the best we have played this season. We left it late, but it was a great strike by Jake.”

"I felt we could cause them lots of problems tactically and I think we did,” Rowett added.

“I think our press was good, first half and our transitions were excellent.