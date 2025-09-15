Ruben Selles was sacked as Sheffield United boss yesterday and Chris Wilder looks set for a return to Bramall Lane.

After Selles’ sacking due to every single game so far this season, bringing former boss Wilder back to the club would be the “best thing ever”, believes former Premier League full-back Scott Minto.

A 5-0 defeat away to Ipswich Town last Friday was the final straw for the Spanish manager, who failed to pick up a point during his short spell at S2.

And former Charlton Athletic and Chelsea defender Minto says it would be a huge boost if the Blades could bring back their former manager after they let him go at the end of last season when the club lost in the Championship play-off final.

“There's a part of me that actually feels sorry for Ruben Selles because he’s done a decent job where he’s been in the past, but I just think to take over somewhere where Chrissy Wilder should never have been sacked in the first place,” Minto said on Talksport.

“Hearing the rumours that maybe Chrissy might go back as well. I think that would be the best thing ever for Sheffield United for that to happen, and hopefully, it would mean that perhaps Chris would have a little bit more power in what goes on behind the scenes as well.”

There has also been criticism of Sheffield United’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) to recruit players during the summer.

“I’m not into AI data and maybe even picking the team through the back of it. I'm sorry, sometimes you’ve got to go a little bit more old school, and I think Chris is just perfect for that club,” Minto said.

Wilder is regarded by most as a club legend at Bramall Lane after guiding the club to the Championship in his first season in charge, followed by promotion to the Premier League two years later.

He has already had two spells in charge of the club after being sacked in their second season back in the top-flight after a successful first campaign back the previous year. Then, in late 2023, Wilder returned to S2 after underwhelming at both Middlesbrough and Watford, but was sacked again at the end of last season.

Many fans believe it was wrong for Wilder to be relieved of his duties as the club was only 14 minutes away from returning to the top-flight last season, all for it to fall apart in the dying moments at Wembley in May.

If the Sheffield United legend does return, he will be welcomed with open arms by the Blades faithful, who will surely agree with Minto’s sentiment that it would be the “best thing ever” in their time of need as they look to avoid a relegation fight this year.