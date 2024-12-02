Christmas Jumper Day: We picked seven of the best Sheffield United Christmas jumpers including retro stunner and Chris Wilder tribute

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 15:44 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 14:05 BST

Sheffield United fans can still show their support for the Blades this Christmas.

December seems to arrive quicker every year and with it, the build-up to Christmas begins. For Sheffield United fans, that means plenty of football and hopefully plenty more wins as Chris Wilder’s men fight for a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

United are top of the Championship and so there should be plenty of Christmas cheer in and around Bramall Lane. And fans have plenty of opportunity to don their colours through the festive season.

It’s Christmas Jumper Day on December 12, set up to help raise money for Save the Children, and either through the club’s official store, or outlets such as Etsy and Hype Jumpers, Blades can show their support for Wilder’s men with some brilliant offerings. Take a look below to see some of the best…

Price: £35

1. Tirol Xmas jumper - official store

Price: £35 | Sheffield United Photo: Sheffield United

Price: £35

2. Retro 1990 Away Xmas jumper - official store

Price: £35 | Sheffield United Photo: Sheffield United

Price: £35

3. Xmas Senses Pattern Jumper - official store

Price: £35 | Sheffield United Photo: Sheffield United

Price: £24.99

4. I'm Dreaming of A Wilder Christmas Jumper - Etsy

Price: £24.99 | Etsy: VectorHeroesUK Photo: Etsy: VectorHeroesUK

