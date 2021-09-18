Berge IN, Ndiaye OUT: Hull City v Sheffield United team news from Championship clash

Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Slavisa Jokanovic’s Blades go into the game unbeaten in three, after conceding an injury-time equaliser to Preston on Tuesday evening.

Jokanovic has made four changes for the clash with Grant McCann’s City. In come Sander Berge, Conor Hourihane, Ben Osborn and the returning Ben Davies, replacing Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson, Ollie Norwood and Luke Freeman.

For City, former Blade Tyler Smith is on the bench.

City have not won since beating Preston North End, who drew with United four days ago, on the opening weekend of the new campaign. They have lost four of their subsequent six league outings. United average 0.86 points per game this term, after appointing Jokanovic in May.