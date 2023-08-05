News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Benie Traore Sheffield United debut, Auston Trusty absence explained v Stuttgart

Benie Traore makes his Sheffield United debut in the Blades’ final friendly of pre-season against Stuttgart this afternoon.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 5th Aug 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST

The Ivorian striker linked up with United earlier this week after delays over his visa and starts up front against the German side. Fellow new boy Auston Trusty is not named in the XI, but will play in a behind-closed-doors game later today against a Stuttgart side.

Traore starts up front alongside Will Osula, with a young bench owing to a number of other senior players taking part in that behind-closed-doors outing ahead of next week’s season opener.

Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Larouci, Berge, Osborn, Slimane, Traore, Osula. Subs: Amissah, Sachdev, Gomis, Maguire, Buyabu, Blacker, Hackford.

Stuttgart: Nubel, Anton, Endo, Millot, Guirassy, Katompa, Stenzel, Karazor, Ito, Zagadou, Fuhrich. Subs: Seimen, Mavrapanos, Pfeiffer, Undav, Ulrich, Raimund, Olivier.