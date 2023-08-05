The Ivorian striker linked up with United earlier this week after delays over his visa and starts up front against the German side. Fellow new boy Auston Trusty is not named in the XI, but will play in a behind-closed-doors game later today against a Stuttgart side.
Traore starts up front alongside Will Osula, with a young bench owing to a number of other senior players taking part in that behind-closed-doors outing ahead of next week’s season opener.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Larouci, Berge, Osborn, Slimane, Traore, Osula. Subs: Amissah, Sachdev, Gomis, Maguire, Buyabu, Blacker, Hackford.
Stuttgart: Nubel, Anton, Endo, Millot, Guirassy, Katompa, Stenzel, Karazor, Ito, Zagadou, Fuhrich. Subs: Seimen, Mavrapanos, Pfeiffer, Undav, Ulrich, Raimund, Olivier.