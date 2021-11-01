Ben Osborn reveals what he expects from Nottingham Forest as he prepares for City Ground return with Sheffield United

Osborn made the switch to Bramall Lane from Forest after the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League, and has cemented his position in Slavisa Jokanović’s first-team plans this season after nailing down a position.

The 27-year-old played over 200 times for Forest and said: “It’ll be a tough game. They seem to have settled on a formation, playing 3-4-3, and play some good stuff.

“We’ve got to manage their most dangerous players and be on top of our game, but I’m confident we can go there and get a win.”

Osborn revealed United have been working hard to right the wrongs of the weekend, when they lost 1-0 at home to Blackpool to fall to 17th in the table.

That puts them only a place above Forest, who have picked up under new boss Steve Cooper after losing six of their first seven league games this season.

“Going in at half-time I thought we defended pretty well and it was the front players letting the defenders down,” Osborn added.

Ben Osborn of Sheffield United tackles Ryan Wintle of Blackpool: Simon Bellis/ Sportimage

“The goal was really sloppy. We’re all desperate to get the win, we’ve been pushing for it and got hit with a sucker punch.