Ben Osborn reveals how he killed his dad's love of Derby County ahead of return to Pride Park with Sheffield United

Osborn, born in Derby and a boyhood Rams fan, came through the ranks at their big rivals Nottingham Forest before making the move to United and, barring injury or illness, is expected to be part of the squad that takes on Wayne Rooney’s side at Pride Park.

“It’s a bit of a strange one,” Osborn, whose manager Paul Heckingbottom will mis the game after testing positive for Covid-19, admitted.

“The majority of my mates are Derby fans. I came through the ranks at Forest and grew to dislike them a little but it’s a strange one.

“It doesn’t mean as much as it once did but I’ve always enjoyed playing there. I know where my mates sit in the ground.

“My dad was a diehard Derby fan his whole life and ended up watching me for Forest, so his love for Derby went away a little to the point now he has no affiliation for them and just follows me.

“I’ve sort of ruined it for the whole family really. They don’t know who to support now!”

Ben Osborn of Sheffield United gets clear of Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Derby go into the game bottom of the table but if they had not been hit with a 21-point deduction, would be level with the Blades in the Championship standings.

They have taken 10 points from their last 12 available in the club and can climb off the bottom of the table with victory over United.

“They’ve been brilliant, the results have been unbelievable,” Osborn added.

“They’re having a right go at it. They’ve clawed back so much with such a small squad and don’t think they called off any real games with Covid either.

“Hats off to them, they look like they have a real good team spirit and it’ll be a tough game for sure.”

The game will be only United’s second since early December, after a spate of postponements last month.

“We’d rather have the points but games will come thick and fast now and I think we have the squad to deal with it,” Osborn added.