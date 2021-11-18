The midfielder, who signed for the Blades from Nottingham Forest shortly after they were promoted to the top flight in the summer of 2019, is out of contract at the end of the present campaign, although United are understood to have an option in their favour which means they could extend it by a further season.

Osborn has made a good fist of earning a new deal, making the most of the opportunity given to him by Slavisa Jokanović to play further up the pitch and repaying him with three goals and three assists so far – the joint second best combined return in the entire Blades squad.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the squad that suffered a painful relegation from the Premier League last season, Osborn is determined to get the Blades back to where he feels they belong – starting with this weekend’s home clash with Coventry City.

“You’re always playing for something, but it changes a little bit now because there’s less time on my contract now,” he told The Star.

“I think it’s a very important season for me. Hopefully by the end of it we’ll know more where I stand, or if I’ll be staying in Sheffield - which hopefully I am.

“I definitely want to stay. I’m really enjoy working under this gaffer and I’d love To play more football under him. Hopefully we can be successful.

Sheffield United's Ben Osborn loves life at the Lane and wants to stay beyond his current contract: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“At the end of the day I want to get back to the Premier League. I’d love to get a promotion under my belt.

“It’s something I’ve not managed to do yet. It was a dream at Forest, to go up with them, and unfortunately that didn’t happen.

“So I’d love to have the opportunity to do it at Sheffield United. If nothing else, for an open top bus tour!”

Osborn is one of a number of players whose initial contracts expire at the end of the current season, with Lys Mousset and Chris Basham this week linked with Beşiktaş and Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough respectively.