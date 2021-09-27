Ben Davies challenges Sheffield United to keep momentum going after admitting they're playing "catch-up" in promotion bid

Ben Davies of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After taking two points from their first five games of the league season, United travel to Middlesbrough tomorrow evening having picked up 10 points from their last 12 available and sitting just one point behind seventh-placed Huddersfield Town.

United are seven points behind second-placed West Brom and nine adrift of leaders Bournemouth, who they face at the weekend.

And defender Davies, on loan from Liverpool, admitted: “We know the Championship’s a tough relentless league and we’ve done well in the last few weeks to get on a positive run.

“Now we need to continue it because the start we had, we need to be picking six or seven points up a week. The target is still to get promoted back to the Premier League.

“We had a difficult start so we’re catching up but that’s why it’s important to keep this run going as long as we can.

“It’s pleasing to see games through, we need to manage games better when we take the lead late on but the Championship is never easy and each team is a threat until the end. We know it’s not going to be comfortable or easy.