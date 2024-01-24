Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Brereton Diaz has assured any of Sheffield United's transfer targets this window that they will be joining a "together" team with "fight" despite their position at the bottom of the Premier League table. Sunday's battling 2-2 draw with West Ham was further evidence of the Blades' upward momentum under Chris Wilder but wasn't enough to lift them level with second-bottom Burnley.

United now have another break from their relegation scrap this weekend when they host top-flight rivals Brighton in the FA Cup at Bramall Lane, with January transfer speculation swirling in the background. United are close to signing Ivo Grbić after the Croatian goalkeeper flew to England yesterday ahead of his expected move from Atletico Madrid, while Wilder has been credited with an interest in a number of centre-halves ahead of February 1's transfer deadline.

United remain seven points adrift of fourth-bottom Everton but there is the tantalising prospect of further financial fair play punishment for the Toffees, with Nottingham Forest also anxiously waiting to discover what punishment, if any, they will face for their own overspending. And Brereton Diaz, who made the loan move from Villareal earlier in the window and marked his Premier League debut with a goal against West Ham, insists that United have not thrown in the towel just yet as they look to upset the odds.

"I've been here for two weeks now and I've seen a real desire to improve and win games," the Chile international said. "The togetherness in the team is unbelievable and we showed that [against West Ham]. We deserved the three points but we'll go again the next game. We fought well and we were aggressive but we played football as well.

Speaking to the gaffer, knowing some of the players here and coming up against the team before I know the characters we've got here. Training has been unbelievable and we'll keep fighting. Anything can happen with a lot of stuff going on and I've settled in nicely, so it's been great.

