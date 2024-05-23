'No doubt' - Striker bids fond farewell to Sheffield United
One of the shining lights of a dire Sheffield United season has bid a fond farewell to the Blades.
Ben Brereton Diaz arrived at Bramall Lane on loan from Villarreal in January and immediately made an impact before going on to score six goals in 16 appearances for United.
His performances and workrate offered the Blades a much needed lift up front but they were still unable to beat the drop and now the Chile international heads back to Spain with his future still up in the air.
The former Blackburn Rovers striker hadn’t settled in La Liga and failed to find the net in the half season he spent in Spain before finding his form back in England.
A return to United and the Championship would appear very unlikely due to cost and the fact the striker has shown he can cut it in the top flight.
In the meantime, Brereton Diaz took a moment to thank the club and the fans for his time in South Yorkshire, adding that he has ‘no doubt’ the Blades will make a return to the Premier League.
“I want to thank everyone at Sheffield United the players, the staff and the fans I’ve loved every minute,” he posted on Instagram. “You have shown me constant love and for that I’m very grateful. I wish the club the very best for the future and I have no doubt you’ll be back in the Premier League soon.”
Some of his United teammates replied, with Oli McBurnie among them, posting: “Some boy man. Miss u already brother.” James McAtee, who is also leaving following the expiry of his loan spell added: “Legend mate.” And Jayden Bogle posted: “What a guy,”
