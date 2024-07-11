Sheffield United supporters have enjoyed their first glimpse of the club’s new, eye-catching away shirt for the upcoming Championship season - and judging by the mood so far, it seems to have gone down well. The neon shirt, said to take inspiration from the 1993 away kit, will be worn for the first time this weekend when the Blades travel to York City.
The club are yet to confirm when the shirt will be available for supporters to buy, with the new home and third strips set to be unveiled later this month ahead of the start of the new season on August 9. The launch was filmed earlier this month at Sheffield’s Trafalgar Warehouse venue, and here’s a behind-the-scenes look featuring Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle, Auston Trusty and Adam Davies, sporting a similarly eye-catching new goalkeeper shirt...
