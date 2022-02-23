Sheffield United v Blackburn Rovers: Basham OUT - Blades make one change for Rovers clash
Sheffield United have made one change to their side for this evening’s clash with Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.
From the victory over Swansea City on Saturday, Chris Basham drops out with an injury and Charlie Goode, who replaced him from the bench against the Swans, comes in to replace him.
Blackburn are without top scorer Ben Brereton and Ian Poveda, who both scored against the Blades in Rovers’ 3-1 at Ewood Park back in November.
Blades: Foderingham, Baldock, Goode, Egan, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Norwood, Berge, Fleck, Gibbs-White, Sharp.
Subs: Davies, McBurnie, Davies, Hourihane, Ndiaye, Gordon, Jebbison.
Blackburn: Kaminski, Nyambe, Pickering, Khadra, Rothwell, Gallagher, Wharton, Buckley, van Hecke, Lenihan, Travis.
Subs: Johnson, Davenport, Dolan, Rankin-Costello, Pears, Hedges, Giles.
Ref: Matt Donohue
