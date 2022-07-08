Barnsley v Sheffield United LIVE: Updates from Oakwell as Berge, Brewster and Baldock all start

Sheffield United round off their pre-season campaign this afternoon when they make the short trip to Barnsley.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 2:18 pm

The Blades returned to winning ways last night when they beat Burton Albion 3-0, and more of Paul Heckingbottom’s side will get a run-out against the Blades’ League One neighbours.

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

Sheffield United travel to Barnsley today (George Wood/Getty Images)

Barnsley v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:04

And we’re underway

as the Blades get us underway

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:00

Here come t’teams

at Oakwell - the Blades out first in their all-white kit and the Reds now following in their customary red/white/red

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 14:46

The view from Oakwell

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 14:17

The Blades returned to winning ways last night

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 14:05

The full, official teamsheet

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 14:04

The new boy starts again this afternoon

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 13:50

A bit of insight into today’s team news ...

Sheffield United's new signings set for Barnsley, as friendly programme concludes

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, is expected to select the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Rhian Brewster and Anel Ahmedhodzic in his starting eleven at Barnsley this afternoon as the Championship club concludes its programme of summer friendlies.

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 13:34

M A T C H D A Y

and the Blades are making the short trip to Oakwell this afternoon for their final friendly of pre-season

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 19:56

FULL TIME

and it’s a winning start for the Blades as goals from Berge and Jebbison seal a 2-1 victory over Casa Pia - that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the stadium announcer, who’s belting out songs for the home side through his microphone, and you’d imagine United and their coaching staff will be pleased with that run out. They give their travelling support a well-earned round of applause as Jack O’Connell is singled out for particular attention with a rendition of his song

Friday, 08 July, 2022, 19:43

Osula goes through

after being sent clear, he looks to pick his spot on his left foot - and gets it horribly wrong, tumbling as he shoots and the ball drifts harmlessly wide

