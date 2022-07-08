The Blades returned to winning ways last night when they beat Burton Albion 3-0, and more of Paul Heckingbottom’s side will get a run-out against the Blades’ League One neighbours.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Barnsley v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:04
And we’re underway
as the Blades get us underway
Here come t’teams
at Oakwell - the Blades out first in their all-white kit and the Reds now following in their customary red/white/red
The view from Oakwell
The Blades returned to winning ways last night
The full, official teamsheet
The new boy starts again this afternoon
A bit of insight into today’s team news ...
Sheffield United's new signings set for Barnsley, as friendly programme concludes
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, is expected to select the likes of Iliman Ndiaye, Rhian Brewster and Anel Ahmedhodzic in his starting eleven at Barnsley this afternoon as the Championship club concludes its programme of summer friendlies.
M A T C H D A Y
and the Blades are making the short trip to Oakwell this afternoon for their final friendly of pre-season
FULL TIME
and it’s a winning start for the Blades as goals from Berge and Jebbison seal a 2-1 victory over Casa Pia - that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of the stadium announcer, who’s belting out songs for the home side through his microphone, and you’d imagine United and their coaching staff will be pleased with that run out. They give their travelling support a well-earned round of applause as Jack O’Connell is singled out for particular attention with a rendition of his song
Osula goes through
after being sent clear, he looks to pick his spot on his left foot - and gets it horribly wrong, tumbling as he shoots and the ball drifts harmlessly wide