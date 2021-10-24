Barnsley v Sheffield United LIVE: Slaviša Jokanović makes FIVE changes
Sheffield United take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Sunday afternoon hoping to cut the gap to the Championship play-off places to just three points.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s side currently lie 18th in the table following Saturday’s results, while their struggling opponents are second from bottom after five consecutive defeats.
The Tykes have not won in 11 matches and head coach Markus Schopp is under huge pressure to deliver a positive result.
Having lost three of their last five, the Blades could also find themselves under even more pressure should they fail to get three points today.
- Sheffield United could cut the gap to the play-off places to three points with a win
- Barnsley are without a win in 11 but have the upper hand in recent meetings between the pair
Barnsley’s starting XI
FIVE changes for Sheffield United
Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood and Iliman Ndiaye all start.
Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick, Jayden Bogle, Morgan Gibbs-White and Conor Hourihane drop out of the XI.
Bogle (injury) and Gibbs-White (suspension) both miss out altogether. Rhian Brewster returns to the matchday squad on the bench.
Recent meetings
Barnsley have the upper hand over the last 10 meetings, with three wins to United’s two.
Five meetings have also ended in a draw.
