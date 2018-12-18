Barnsley: Daniel Stendel reveals just what he has planned for January

Daniel Stendel admits he is not looking to add to his Barnsley squad next month.

The Reds had endured an excellent start to life under the German and threatened an automatic promotion challenge, but results over the last few weeks have just dipped.

They are four games without a win in League One and have dropped out of the top six for the first time this campaign.

Still, Stendel, whose side did improve with a 1-1 draw against leaders Portsmouth at the weekend, is happy with the group he has assembled and signing new players is not on his agenda.

“It is not my goal,” he said. “I think we have a good squad. Sometimes we can watch some new players but for me it is not decided that we need new players.

“We have good players, we have a good squad, we need only to play similar to the Portsmouth game and we have chances.”

Stendel certainly does not need to strengthen in the striking department as Kieffer Moore and Cauley Woodrow are among the most prolific in the division, with a tally of 19 between them in all competitions.

Woodrow bagged his sixth goal in just his 10th appearance to earn a point against Pompey as his Reds career gets off to an impressive start.

The former Fulham striker was pleased to score such an important goal and believes it shows that the disappointing loss at Wycombe 10 days ago was just a blip.

He added: “It is nice to score, it always is, especially after I missed a couple of chances in the first half, I was thankful when that came in and I managed to put it away.

“Their keeper made a couple of good saves and on another day they might have gone in but I am happy just to be getting the chances and if I do get them I would like to think I would score goals.

“Last week we were poor and we really needed to bounce back. Portsmouth are a top team and no disrespect to them but we have battered them overall, we looked like we were the team at the top of the league.

“We take confidence from today and moving on and hopefully moving on we can get some good results.”