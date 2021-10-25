Barnsley boss says derby victory "too easy" for Sheffield United despite Reds' "awesome" late rally
Markus Schopp, the under-fire Barnsley manager, praised his side’s “awesome” late rally against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon despite admitting the 3-2 defeat was “too easy” for the Blades.
Slavisa Jokanović’s men were cruising after three second-half goals without reply. But Barnsley scored twice in four minutes, through former Blades target Devante Cole and Aaron Leya Iseka, to set up a nervy finish for the visitors, who have developed an unwanted penchant for conceding costly late goals this season.
After a cagey first half of few clear-cut chances, Lys Mousset put the Blades in command with two goals in a matter of minutes before Ben Osborn finished smartly from George Baldock’s cross for 3-0.
It was a sixth straight defeat for Barnsley, extending their run without victory to 12 Championship games, and sent the Blades 14th in the standings.
And Schopp said: "The reaction after the three-zero was awesome. It is positive.
"It's a tough one to have a derby and be down three-zero. In games like this, it's so important which team makes the first error and we made two in a couple of minutes.
"This is not the first time - it's an ongoing story that we get beaten too easy. It's again a defeat which is totally unnecessary.
"It's never easy and I know I am responsible for the situation. I try to find a solution.
"It's not good enough. It is a tough situation for all of us. I will do everything to prepare the lads in the best possible way for the next game."