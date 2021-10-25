Barnsley boss says derby victory "too easy" for Sheffield United despite Reds' "awesome" late rally

Slavisa Jokanović’s men were cruising after three second-half goals without reply. But Barnsley scored twice in four minutes, through former Blades target Devante Cole and Aaron Leya Iseka, to set up a nervy finish for the visitors, who have developed an unwanted penchant for conceding costly late goals this season.

After a cagey first half of few clear-cut chances, Lys Mousset put the Blades in command with two goals in a matter of minutes before Ben Osborn finished smartly from George Baldock’s cross for 3-0.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a sixth straight defeat for Barnsley, extending their run without victory to 12 Championship games, and sent the Blades 14th in the standings.

And Schopp said: "The reaction after the three-zero was awesome. It is positive.

"It's a tough one to have a derby and be down three-zero. In games like this, it's so important which team makes the first error and we made two in a couple of minutes.

"This is not the first time - it's an ongoing story that we get beaten too easy. It's again a defeat which is totally unnecessary.

Markus Schopp, manager of Barnsley looks dejected after defeat to Sheffield United at Oakwell (George Wood/Getty Images)

"It's never easy and I know I am responsible for the situation. I try to find a solution.