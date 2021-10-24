Barnsley 2-3 Sheffield United: Blades hold on after Lys Mousset and Ben Osborn goals
Sheffield United take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley on Sunday afternoon hoping to cut the gap to the Championship play-off places to just three points.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s side currently lie 18th in the table following Saturday’s results, while their struggling opponents are second from bottom after five consecutive defeats.
The Tykes have not won in 11 matches and head coach Markus Schopp is under huge pressure to deliver a positive result.
Having lost three of their last five, the Blades could also find themselves under even more pressure should they fail to get three points today.
Barnsley v Sheffield United LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 15:16
- FIVE changes for Sheffield United
- Barnsley are without a win in 11 but have the upper hand in recent meetings between the pair
- The Blades could cut the gap between themselves and the top six to three points with a win
Slav on Mousset
‘Today he was working hard, running the spaces really well, he showed the quality for the finishes.
‘I believe he has really huge gap for improving.
‘He had some calf problems (on his substitution).’
Jokanovic on more goals conceded
‘To be scared to play football, this is out of the normal.
‘I have sensation from the outside that we start to be scared to not do something bad.’
Jokanovic cont’d
‘If we need to score three goals to win every game this is really hard work for us.
‘It’s simple, we give them (Barnsley) oxygen.
‘After first goal we started to panic. If you don’t improve this part of the game it will be really costly for us’.
Slavissa reaction
‘I am satisfied with the victory. First 45 minute we didn’t find enough spaces and quality for a lot of the passes but we try.
‘Second time we find more spaces.
‘At the end we can score more.’
FT: Barnsley 2-3 Sheffield United
United hold on for three points and move up to 14th, within three points of the top six.
Six minutes added on
How are your nerves? United have it in the corner...
Basham replaces McBurnie
The Scot has worked hard all afternoon without finding himself on the end of any real chance of note.
Four minutes left to play, plus stoppages.
3-2 as Barnsley pull another goal back
Aaron Leya Iseka dances through Sheffield United’s defence and fires home to cut the deficit to one goal.
Barnsley pull one back after Devante Cole volleys home in the area. They have committed plenty of men forward and created chances since falling behind, so no huge surprise.
3-0: Osborn gets in on the action
Baldock pulls the ball back from the byline and once again a United player is unmarked in the area. This time it’s Osborn - another impressive performer this half - who has a simple finish to find the back of the net.