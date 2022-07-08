The Blades returned to winning ways last night when they beat Burton Albion 3-0, and more of Paul Heckingbottom’s side will get a run-out against the Blades’ League One neighbours.
Barnsley v Blades LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:25
Almost 2-1
as Berge hits the woodwork from close range after Collins had spilled Brewster’s shot into his path
Goal Barnsley
and another freak goal in this game sees the home side level as Foderingham boots the ball against Berge’s back and Aitchison takes advantage to fire home - a very strange one but the home fans will take it after their lack of cutting edge this afternoon
Blades chance
sees Lowe get forward again and cross for Baldock whose effort is deflected wide - then Berge hits the post after stealing ahead of his marker for another cross
We’re back underway
with no Blades changes at the break
Half-time
and the Blades lead at the break courtesy of that own goal but it was certainly deserved after a few decent chances created - going the other way Barnsley were limited to a well-hit free-kick from Benson that Foderingham comfortably punched clear and it’s 1-0 to the hosts at the break
GOAL BLADES
and it’s an own goal as Cundy smashes home off the inside of his own post - it’s very generously credited to Brewster by the PA announcer but no doubting it was an own goal and the Blades lead at Oakwell on the stroke of half-time
Free-kick Blades
as Cundy catches Brewster on the foot, the Blades man was going absolutely nowhere and will have been delighted to feel that touch - it comes in but is nodded wide of goal
Brewster has a go
after Osborn again found space down the left, his shot is deflected and a grateful Collins in the Reds goal hangs on
Big chance
for United as Osborn is freed down the left wing, he finds Ndiaye in the middle and under a bit of pressure from a defender to be fair, he misses his kick
Lovely ball from Berge
sets Brewster free down the right, he somehow loses the ball and then ends up limping in a bid to get it back, but it doesn’t look anything too serious