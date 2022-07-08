Barnsley 0 Sheffield United 1 LIVE: Own-goal gives Blades lead at Oakwell

Sheffield United round off their pre-season campaign this afternoon when they make the short trip to Barnsley.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 3:52 pm

The Blades returned to winning ways last night when they beat Burton Albion 3-0, and more of Paul Heckingbottom’s side will get a run-out against the Blades’ League One neighbours.

Barnsley v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:25

Almost 2-1

as Berge hits the woodwork from close range after Collins had spilled Brewster’s shot into his path

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:20

Goal Barnsley

and another freak goal in this game sees the home side level as Foderingham boots the ball against Berge’s back and Aitchison takes advantage to fire home - a very strange one but the home fans will take it after their lack of cutting edge this afternoon

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:14

Blades chance

sees Lowe get forward again and cross for Baldock whose effort is deflected wide - then Berge hits the post after stealing ahead of his marker for another cross

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 16:08

We’re back underway

with no Blades changes at the break

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:50

Half-time

and the Blades lead at the break courtesy of that own goal but it was certainly deserved after a few decent chances created - going the other way Barnsley were limited to a well-hit free-kick from Benson that Foderingham comfortably punched clear and it’s 1-0 to the hosts at the break

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:49

GOAL BLADES

and it’s an own goal as Cundy smashes home off the inside of his own post - it’s very generously credited to Brewster by the PA announcer but no doubting it was an own goal and the Blades lead at Oakwell on the stroke of half-time

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:42

Free-kick Blades

as Cundy catches Brewster on the foot, the Blades man was going absolutely nowhere and will have been delighted to feel that touch - it comes in but is nodded wide of goal

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:32

Brewster has a go

after Osborn again found space down the left, his shot is deflected and a grateful Collins in the Reds goal hangs on

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:31

Big chance

for United as Osborn is freed down the left wing, he finds Ndiaye in the middle and under a bit of pressure from a defender to be fair, he misses his kick

Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 15:26

Lovely ball from Berge

sets Brewster free down the right, he somehow loses the ball and then ends up limping in a bid to get it back, but it doesn’t look anything too serious

