The 24-year-old American international is set to move to South Yorkshire after a fee of around £5m was agreed with United’s fellow top-flight side. Trusty spent last season on loan at Birmingham City, impressing against United as they were promoted from the Championship, and his imminent arrival - barring any unforseen hiccups - will see Paul Heckingbottom’s search for another left-sided centre-half come to an end.

Trusty was named Birmingham’s player of the season during his loan spell in the Midlands and was taken on Arsenal’s pre-season tour earlier this summer before a decision was taken on his future. Blues boss described Trusty as “a pleasure to work with”, adding that “he’s going to go back to Arsenal as a Premier League player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking earlier this year, Trusty said: “A lot is to come in the future but as a footballer those are problems you want. It’s all a good thing. As a player you want to play with the best, wherever that is. Right now the Prem is probably the best league in the world so that is obviously the goal for myself and my future.”

In an interview with the Birmingham Mail, Trusty admitted his season at Birmingham “couldn’t have gone better”, adding: Obviously if we had done better in the table and better in the season, that would have put the icing on the cake, but to have this year with Birmingham City, with the team, with the fans and the whole organisation.

“It’s my first year over here in Europe and first time on loan, but I didn’t come here thinking this is just for a season, I came here thinking I want to make my mark on an organisation. I came here and I’m thankful that I have been perceived this way by the fans. It’s been really, really awesome..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad