1 . The big Bash blow

It’s difficult to fully imagine how difficult it must have been for United’s players to pick themselves up and attempt to go again after seeing such a popular man and teammate in Chris Basham suffer such a horror injury on the field. The mood in the United end had begun jovial, with a full repertoire of songs emerging from the away end into the West London air, but after Basham’s injury things (completely understandably) went a little flat as everyone tried to process what they had seen. United are a close-knit group and the blow will have hit them hard, but there was still the majority of the game to play and they had to somehow put it out of their minds and carry on. Noticeably, Anel Ahmedhodzic thundered into a 50/50 challenge just moments after the restart but concern over Basham would have been inevitable, as such a popular player and man. There’s only one Chrissy Basham.