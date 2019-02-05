Aston Villa v Sheffield United: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will look to keep the pressure on at the top of the league table as they travel to Aston Villa in Friday night’s Championship clash.

The Blades picked up a vital three points in their last match against Bolton as Leeds United and Norwich slug it out at the summit of the second tier.

Image: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off at Villa Park will be at 7.45pm on Friday February 8.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown by Sky Sports on their Football and Main Event channels. Coverage should also be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I get all the latest updates?

You can get all the latest team news and follow our matchday live blog on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

The Blades will be without new loan signing Scott Hogan as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

Villa have been without Jack Grealish since the start of December with a shin injury, while James Chester (swollen knee), Andre Green, Henri Lansbury, Axel Tuanzebe and Jordan Lyden have also been out in recent weeks.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match will be Tony Harrington, his assistants will be Timothy Wood and Shaun Hudson and the fourth official is David Webb.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet has a United win at 6/4, a draw is 5/2 and a Villa win is 8/5.

What is Villa and United’s form?

Villa drew their last match against Championship strugglers Reading, after new signing Tyrone Mings injured Nelson Oliveira by standing on his face. They are currently 9th in the table.

The Blades won against Bolton after drawing and losing their previous two games.