Aston Villa v Sheffield United LIVE: Matchday Blog updates from Villa Park as Blades face Dean Smith's men Matchday Live Sign Up To Our Sheffield United Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield United can return to the top of the Championship tonight if they beat Aston Villa. Can't get to Villa Park? Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update. Aston Villa v Sheffield United: Predicted line-ups, history lesson, one to watch and match odds for trip to Villa Park