The latest injury news from Aston Villa and Sheffield United as the two clubs meet in the Premier League

Sheffield United and Aston Villa both have injury concerns to deal with ahead of Friday night's Premier League contest at Villa Park. The two sides are going through contrasting fortunes at present, with Friday's hosts just one point behind league leaders Arsenal while the Blades sit bottom of the table.

Ahead of Friday's game, both sides have injury problems to overcome with the Blades hit by more unspecified concerns ahead of the fixture. Manager Chris Wilder said in his pre-match press conference: "A couple of recurring injuries have resurfaced. That's disappointing because we need everybody available."

As it stands, 11 players from both sides are set to miss the game with one more doubtful, although it remains to be seen what further unrevealed injury problems the Blades have - meaning the number of players out could be even higher.

1 . Chris Basham - out The defender will still be out for several more months after suffering a horror injury against Fulham earlier in the season Photo Sales

2 . Pau Torres - out Went off injured during Villa's feisty win at Brentford last weekend and Emery has confirmed he will miss the game. Photo Sales

3 . John Egan - out Underwent surgery in October and not expected back anytime soon Photo Sales