Aston Villa v Sheffield United injury news with 11 out and 1 doubt for Premier League clash - gallery
The latest injury news from Aston Villa and Sheffield United as the two clubs meet in the Premier League
Sheffield United and Aston Villa both have injury concerns to deal with ahead of Friday night's Premier League contest at Villa Park. The two sides are going through contrasting fortunes at present, with Friday's hosts just one point behind league leaders Arsenal while the Blades sit bottom of the table.
Ahead of Friday's game, both sides have injury problems to overcome with the Blades hit by more unspecified concerns ahead of the fixture. Manager Chris Wilder said in his pre-match press conference: "A couple of recurring injuries have resurfaced. That's disappointing because we need everybody available."
As it stands, 11 players from both sides are set to miss the game with one more doubtful, although it remains to be seen what further unrevealed injury problems the Blades have - meaning the number of players out could be even higher.