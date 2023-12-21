News you can trust since 1887
Aston Villa v Sheffield United injury news with 11 out and 1 doubt for Premier League clash - gallery

The latest injury news from Aston Villa and Sheffield United as the two clubs meet in the Premier League

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 21st Dec 2023, 19:00 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 19:30 GMT

Sheffield United and Aston Villa both have injury concerns to deal with ahead of Friday night's Premier League contest at Villa Park. The two sides are going through contrasting fortunes at present, with Friday's hosts just one point behind league leaders Arsenal while the Blades sit bottom of the table.

Ahead of Friday's game, both sides have injury problems to overcome with the Blades hit by more unspecified concerns ahead of the fixture. Manager Chris Wilder said in his pre-match press conference: "A couple of recurring injuries have resurfaced. That's disappointing because we need everybody available."

As it stands, 11 players from both sides are set to miss the game with one more doubtful, although it remains to be seen what further unrevealed injury problems the Blades have - meaning the number of players out could be even higher.

The defender will still be out for several more months after suffering a horror injury against Fulham earlier in the season

1. Chris Basham - out

The defender will still be out for several more months after suffering a horror injury against Fulham earlier in the season

Went off injured during Villa's feisty win at Brentford last weekend and Emery has confirmed he will miss the game.

2. Pau Torres - out

Went off injured during Villa's feisty win at Brentford last weekend and Emery has confirmed he will miss the game.

Underwent surgery in October and not expected back anytime soon

3. John Egan - out

Underwent surgery in October and not expected back anytime soon

Missed Villa's last two games and is not due back against the Blades on Friday

4. Youri Tielemans - out

Missed Villa's last two games and is not due back against the Blades on Friday

