After identifying the 23-year-old as a potential successor to Bernd Leno, officials at the Emirates Stadium registered their interest in taking him to north London over the weekend - making contact with the intermediary The Star revealed has been granted the authority to represent them in the transfer market.

Although it will prove difficult for them to progress any deal while Ramsdale is away with Gareth Southgate’s squad, Mikel Arteta’s employers are understood to have told United’s ‘agent’ that they are likely to make an offer in writing once England’s involvement in the tournament ends.

Although that is likely to fall short of the £40m United insist Ramsdale is now worth - less than a year after re-signing him for £18.5m - one source with knowledge of Arsenal’s intentions has predicted it will be big enough to confirm they are serious about pushing a deal through.

Newcastle, England, 19th May 2021. Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield Utd warms up during the Premier League match at St. James's Park, Newcastle. Picture credit should read: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Edu, Arteta’s technical director, also suspects the figure they propose is likely to prove a serious test of United’s determination to retain the services of a player who recently stressed he has no intention of leaving South Yorkshire despite their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Arsenal have also been monitoring Sander Berge’s situation at Bramall Lane, but face competition from Napoli for the Norway international’s signature.