Arsenal suffer “really bad news” to give Sheffield United fresh heart ahead of tough Emirates clash
Blades face tough test at Arsenal but Gunners have suffered double injury blow
Sheffield United may take some heart ahead of their tough trip to Arsenal tomorrow after their illustrious opponents suffered a double injury blow. Striker Gabriel Jesus will miss the Emirates clash with the struggling Blades, with midfielder Thomas Partey also sidelined.
There will be little sympathy from Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, who could be without as many as 12 senior players travelling to London, but he will take any advantage his side can get as they look for their first victory of the season to breathe fresh life into their faltering season so far.
Jesus went off in the final 10 minutes of the Gunners’ Champions League win in Sevilla in midweek after feeling his hamstring and boss Mikel Arteta said today: “The scans show that there is a muscle injury. We might miss him for a few weeks again. With Gabi I cannot give you any time frame because he always surprises us.
“He felt something there, it was a really awkward action. It’s true that he had quite a lot of load in those games playing with the national team and with us which he hasn’t done in a long, long time. That’s really bad news for us.”
Partey, who had only just returned to action following a month out with a groin issue, has damaged a thigh and will also miss the Blades clash. “He’s got a muscle injury and we expect him to be out for a few weeks,” Arteta, who must decide between keeping faith with goalkeeper David Raya or recalling Aaron Ramsdale against his former club, said. “We don’t know the extent of it still, he has more tests today. He got that injury in training, with the last kick of the ball. It’s very unfortunate.”