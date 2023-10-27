Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United may take some heart ahead of their tough trip to Arsenal tomorrow after their illustrious opponents suffered a double injury blow. Striker Gabriel Jesus will miss the Emirates clash with the struggling Blades, with midfielder Thomas Partey also sidelined.

There will be little sympathy from Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, who could be without as many as 12 senior players travelling to London, but he will take any advantage his side can get as they look for their first victory of the season to breathe fresh life into their faltering season so far.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesus went off in the final 10 minutes of the Gunners’ Champions League win in Sevilla in midweek after feeling his hamstring and boss Mikel Arteta said today: “The scans show that there is a muscle injury. We might miss him for a few weeks again. With Gabi I cannot give you any time frame because he always surprises us.

“He felt something there, it was a really awkward action. It’s true that he had quite a lot of load in those games playing with the national team and with us which he hasn’t done in a long, long time. That’s really bad news for us.”