Arsenal handed treble injury boost ahead of Sheffield United clash but key man a doubt
Arsenal will continue to monitor Gabriel Jesus' fitness in the build-up to next week's trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Gunners make the journey to Yorkshire on Monday night and they'll be looking to pile the misery on the Blades by continuing thier fine recent form in the Premier League.
However, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to call on Jesus, who has been struggling with a knee issue since the end of January. That's according to the Daily Mail, who claim Arsenal will continue to manage the forward's health for the remainder of the campaign.
Of course, having bagged 18 goals in their last four Premier League games, it's fair to say the presence of Jesus in the Arsenal side has not been missed.
The report claims Arsenal are hopeful of being able to welcome back both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko into the fold next time out, though. The defenders have been out with calf injuries with Zinchenko missing the last three league games while Tomiyasu hasn't featured in the Premier League since the turn of the year.
Arsenal have also seen Thomas Partey return to training under Mikel Arteta of late and it seems he could be on the verge of his first appearance since October following a hamstring issue.
The Gunners have won their last six games in the Premier League and such form has seen them retain their spot in the title race ahead of what promises to be an intriguing run-in. Chris Wilder's side will be hoping to claim a huge scalp and breathe life into their hopes of claiming Premier League survival given they are currently 11 points adrift at the foot of the table, after seeing Everton's points deduction reduced by four points by the Premier League.