Arsenal will continue to monitor Gabriel Jesus' fitness in the build-up to next week's trip to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Gunners make the journey to Yorkshire on Monday night and they'll be looking to pile the misery on the Blades by continuing thier fine recent form in the Premier League.

However, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to call on Jesus, who has been struggling with a knee issue since the end of January. That's according to the Daily Mail, who claim Arsenal will continue to manage the forward's health for the remainder of the campaign.

Of course, having bagged 18 goals in their last four Premier League games, it's fair to say the presence of Jesus in the Arsenal side has not been missed.

The report claims Arsenal are hopeful of being able to welcome back both Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko into the fold next time out, though. The defenders have been out with calf injuries with Zinchenko missing the last three league games while Tomiyasu hasn't featured in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

Arsenal have also seen Thomas Partey return to training under Mikel Arteta of late and it seems he could be on the verge of his first appearance since October following a hamstring issue.