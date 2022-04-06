Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Sheffield United returned to the Championship play-off spots last night as they secured a narrow 1-0 win over QPR.

A very early goal from Oliver Norwood is all the split the two teams vying for promotion, with the Blades leapfrogging into fifth place.

The win will be an important one as they prepare to host Bournemouth this weekend, with the Cherries currently sat second in the league.

Another victory for Paul Heckingbottom’s side could see them move up to third place, depending on Bournemouth’s result against West Brom tonight.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Fulham boss plays down move for Wales international Fulham's Marco Silva has said its "too early" to discuss Neco Williams' future at the club. The Welshman has impressed while on loan from Liverpool and has been rumoured to remain in London permanently beyond the summer. (West London Sport)

2. Millwall eye new deal for promising defender Millwall have offered 18-year-old Chinwike Okoli his first professional contract amid interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Cardiff and Fulham. However, it is thought that the Lions have only offered him £500 per week. (Allnigeriasoccer.com)

3. Arsenal sign prospect released by Fulham Arsenal have reportedly signed 16-year-old defender Maldini Kacurri following his release by Fulham. The teenager has featured for the Gunners in a friendly academy match against Garuda Select. (Daily Cannon)

4. Rangers join race for England ace Rangers have reportedly expressed interest in signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. A number of clubs, including Tottenham, are also keen on the 29-year-old. (Football League World)