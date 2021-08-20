Arsenal boss provides update on Aaron Ramsdale deal after revealing why he moved for 'ideal' Sheffield United goalkeeper

Ramsdale was left out of the Blades squad for their 4-0 hammering at West Brom on Wednesday night, after an agreement in principle was struck to take him to the Premier League side.

Ramsdale has since agreed personal terms with Arsenal and is expected to be unveiled as a Gunners player soon.

“It’s what we want,” Arsenal boss Arteta said.

“It’s always been the case a this club, we will have two different profiles and two different stages in their career. Aaron is a talented young keeper with huge experience and has international experience for England.

“He will bring competition and that’s what we want to create – healthy competition, quality competition in every position. We identified Aaron as the ideal option.”

Asked this morning how the deal is progressing ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea on Sunday, Arteta added: “We will see. There is still some paperwork getting done. He had his medical almost done as well.

“There are a few things still to be resolved with Sheffield as well so we have to wait.”

Young England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is on the verge of a move to Arsenal from Sheffield United: Catherine Ivill/Getty

As The Star revealed recently, Arsenal have agreed to pay around £24m initially for the young England goalkeeper, with add-ons potentially taking the deal closer to the £30m mark.