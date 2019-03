To assess the Blades' chances, we looked at the Championship clubs who have secured automatic promotion to the Premier League since 2005 and discover how many they had after 34 games...

1. 2004/05: Sunderland (63) + Wigan Athletic (66) Champions Sunderland sat in 3rd after 34 games before overtaking Wigan Athletic, who were leading the Championship pack at the time Getty Buy a Photo

2. 2005/06: Reading (83) + Sheffield United (71) The Blades with seven points better off last time they were promoted to the Premier League but Reading were the runaway winners - finishing with a total of 106 points. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Sunderland (57) + Birmingham (64) The Black Cats were six points worse off in their previous title winning season, however still found a way to claw back the gap on Birmingham to win the league. Getty Buy a Photo

4. 2007/08: West Brom (58) + Stoke City (62) West Brom sat in fourth, two places behind the Potters in the end piping them to the Championship title by two points. Getty Buy a Photo

View more