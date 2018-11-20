Are Sheffield United better at home or away? This is where the Blades would be if the Championship table was based only on away results

Sheffield United’s impressive away form means the Blades would maintain their fourth place spot in the Championship table if it was just based on points picked up on the road.

So far this campaign Chris Wilder’s men have won half of their games on the road, picking up 12 points from eight matches.

Sheffield United players celebrate. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United have won 18 points at home this season, with their current tally at 30 for the 2018/19 campaign.

In the alternative table the top four looks fairly similar with Norwich, Leeds, Middlesbrough and the Blades all occupying the top spots.

Below that there’s plenty of movement, with league top scorers West Brom sliding down the standings from fifth to 14th having only won two away matches so far this campaign.

In the table compiled by Talksport, Sheffield Wednesday would rise from 17th to 11th and Brentford would fall from 15th to 21st.

Can United keep winning on the road and climb back up the Championship table?

Here’s the table in full:

1. Norwich City

Played 8 | W 4 | D 3 | L 1 | GF 14 | GA 8 | GD +6 | Points 15

2. Leeds United

P 9 | W 4 | D 3 | L 2 | GF 16 | GA 12 | GD+4 | Points 15

3. Middlesbrough

P 8 | W 3 | D 4 | L 1 | GF 9 | GA 5 | GD +4 | Points 13

4. Sheffield United

P 8 | W 4 | D 0 | L 4 | GF 11 | GA 10 | GD +1 | Points 12

5. Swansea City

P 9 | W 3 | D 3 | L 3 | GF 6 | GA 6 | GD 0 | Points 12

6. Blackburn Rovers

P 8 | W 3 | D 3 | L 2 | GF 10 | GA 12 | GD -2 | Points 12

7. Nottingham Forest

P 8 | W 2 | D 5 | L 1 | GF 12 | GA 8 | GD +4 | Points 11

8. Derby County

P 8 | W 3 | D 2 | L 3 | GF 11 | GA 9 | GD +2 | Points 11

9. Bristol City

P 8 | W 3 | D 2 | L 3 | GF 11 | GA 10 | GD +1 | Points 11

10. Stoke City

P 9 | W 2 | D 5 | L 2 | GF 11 | GA 12 | GD -1 | Points 11

11. Sheffield Wednesday

P 9 | W 3 | D 1 | L 5 | GF 10 | GA 16 | GD -6 | Points 10

12. Queens Park Rangers

P 8 | W 3 | D 1 | L 4 | GF 6 | GA 13 | GD -7 | Points 10

13. Aston Villa

P 9 | W 2 | D3 | L 4 | GF 12 | GA 13 | GD -1 | Points 9

14. West Bromwich Albion

P 8 | W 2 | D 3 | L 3 | GF 11 | GA 12 | GD -1 | Points 9

15. Birmingham City

P 8 | W 2 | D 3 | L 3 | GF 7 | GA 9 | GD -2 | Points 9

16. Bolton Wanderers

P 8 | W 2 | D 3 | L 3 | GF 6 | GA 10 | GD -4 | Points 9

17. Hull City

P 9 | W 2 | D 2 | L 5 | GF 9 | GA 15 | GD -6 | Points 8

18. Reading

P 8 | W 1 | D 3 | L 4 | GF 10 | GA 16 | GD -6 | Points 6

19. Preston North End

P 9 | W 1 | D 3 | L 5 | GF 8 | GA 16 | GD -8 | Points 6

20. Ipswich Town

P 9 | W 1 | D 2 | L 6 | GF 8 | GA 18 | GD -10 | Points 5

21. Brentford

P 9 | W 0 | D 4 | L 5 | GF 11 | GA 17 | GD -6 | Points 4

22. Wigan Athletic

P 9 | W 1 | D 0 | L 8 | GF 8 | GA 19 | GD -11 | Points 3

23. Rotherham

P 9 | W 0 | D 3 | L 6 | GF 4 | GA 16 | GD -12 | Points 3

24. Millwall

P 9 | W 0 | D 2 | L 7 | GF 7 | GA 18 | GD -11 | Points 2