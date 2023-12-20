Manager Chris Wilder has some welcome selection dilemmas for Sheffield United's trip to Aston Villa on Friday night, with key man Jack Robinson available again after his one-game ban. The defender missed the trip to Chelsea but bolsters Wilder's options for the meeting with Villa, who are unbeaten on their home turf in 15 games and can go top of the table with three points.

Elsewhere Wilder must decide whether to keep faith with Oli McBurnie up front and whether to grant Andre Brooks another chance to impress in midfield, or go with a more experienced head in another tough game. We tasked our man to select the side he would send out against Unai Emery's men ... what would you do differently?