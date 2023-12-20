News you can trust since 1887
Archer in? Sheffield United predicted XI v Aston Villa as Chris Wilder faces McBurnie, Brooks conundrums

Sheffield United out to cause an upset and end Aston Villa's brilliant run of home form

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 20th Dec 2023, 17:48 GMT

Manager Chris Wilder has some welcome selection dilemmas for Sheffield United's trip to Aston Villa on Friday night, with key man Jack Robinson available again after his one-game ban. The defender missed the trip to Chelsea but bolsters Wilder's options for the meeting with Villa, who are unbeaten on their home turf in 15 games and can go top of the table with three points.

Elsewhere Wilder must decide whether to keep faith with Oli McBurnie up front and whether to grant Andre Brooks another chance to impress in midfield, or go with a more experienced head in another tough game. We tasked our man to select the side he would send out against Unai Emery's men ... what would you do differently?

Will know he made a rick at Chelsea when he failed to hold that tame ball but has enough credit in the bank to earn a chance at redemption

1. Wes Foderingham

Given a tough task against Mudryk at the Bridge and largely did well, making a ridiculous number of tackles to further highlight his growing defensive maturity. Deserves to keep the shirt

2. Jayden Bogle

Named as Wilder’s skipper since he came in and has risen to that responsibility well

3. Anel Ahmedhodžić

Simply has to come straight back in after his suspension, with his tenacity a vital part of how United go about their business

4. Jack Robinson

