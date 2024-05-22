Sheffield United transfer state of play on highly-rated young star linked with Celtic, Liverpool and Arsenal
Sheffield United’s reported interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has yet to amount to making contact with the player’s club, it has been reported.
The Star’s sister paper, Sunderland Echo, state that while the 24-year-old has been the subject of what they describe as genuine interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Celtic, the Blades are yet to make any sort of move. There is no suggestion that United aren’t interested in bringing Patterson to Bramall Lane.
The stopper would certainly fit the bill for what the Blades need in the position following what turned out to be the disappointing form of January arrival Ivo Grbic, who would eventually lose his place to Wes Foderingham, the man he was brought in to replace.
Foderingham is among a large number of players definitely leaving the club in the summer and Grbic is being made available at the right price.
Patterson provides the right profile to step in, in terms of age, experience and the potential for selling-on. The stumbling block, however, could be the price. United are not awash with cash and with a hefty exodus taking place at Bramall Lane this summer, there are a large number of positions that need to be filled. The boyhood Sunderland fan signed a new long-term deal in October which has four years to run.
The Echo reported last month that Patterson is not pushing for a move, nor are Sunderland actively looking to sell.
