Sheffield United had been linked with a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson

Sheffield United’s reported interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson has yet to amount to making contact with the player’s club, it has been reported.

The Star’s sister paper, Sunderland Echo, state that while the 24-year-old has been the subject of what they describe as genuine interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Celtic, the Blades are yet to make any sort of move. There is no suggestion that United aren’t interested in bringing Patterson to Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stopper would certainly fit the bill for what the Blades need in the position following what turned out to be the disappointing form of January arrival Ivo Grbic, who would eventually lose his place to Wes Foderingham, the man he was brought in to replace.

Patterson provides the right profile to step in, in terms of age, experience and the potential for selling-on. The stumbling block, however, could be the price. United are not awash with cash and with a hefty exodus taking place at Bramall Lane this summer, there are a large number of positions that need to be filled. The boyhood Sunderland fan signed a new long-term deal in October which has four years to run.