News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green man at UK pedestrian crossings to undergo major change
United face further Traore delay as fans wait for first glimpse
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Norwood injury extent clarified as “fluke” condemns United to defeat
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship

Another injury concern for Sheffield United as second midfielder hurt inside 24 hours

Sheffield United have been presented with another injury concern after a second midfielder was forced into an early substitution within the space of 24 hours.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST

After Ollie Norwood suffered a nasty head injury at Rotherham United last night, which later required 10 stitches, teammate John Fleck was forced to limp out of the Blades’ friendly against Girona this afternoon after just 18 minutes.

The Scottish international took a solid whack on his right leg earlier in the game and after initially trying to continue, he eventually went down again and was immediately withdrawn - with youngster Josh Smith coming on to replace him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United face further Traore delay as fans wait for first glimpse

Most Popular

While Norwood’s injury is more straightforward in terms of recovery - the midfielder was not concussed but could miss Saturday’s trip to Derby as a precaution while the wound heals - the injury to Fleck will pose concern for boss Paul Heckingbottom, with the new Premier League season just over two weeks away.

If the Scot is out for any considerable time, United hope to soften the blow by signing midfield reinforcements ahead of the new season. Assistant manager Stuart McCall, himself a former midfielder of some repute, has cast his eye over a number of targets who could possibly complement United’s existing options in the middle of the park.

Related topics:John Fleck