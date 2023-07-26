Another injury concern for Sheffield United as second midfielder hurt inside 24 hours

Sheffield United have been presented with another injury concern after a second midfielder was forced into an early substitution within the space of 24 hours.

After Ollie Norwood suffered a nasty head injury at Rotherham United last night, which later required 10 stitches, teammate John Fleck was forced to limp out of the Blades’ friendly against Girona this afternoon after just 18 minutes.

The Scottish international took a solid whack on his right leg earlier in the game and after initially trying to continue, he eventually went down again and was immediately withdrawn - with youngster Josh Smith coming on to replace him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Norwood’s injury is more straightforward in terms of recovery - the midfielder was not concussed but could miss Saturday’s trip to Derby as a precaution while the wound heals - the injury to Fleck will pose concern for boss Paul Heckingbottom, with the new Premier League season just over two weeks away.