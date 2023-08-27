Sheffield United have suffered yet another injury concern ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline after Ben Osborn limped off early in their clash with Manchester City this afternoon.

The midfielder got the nod to fill it at left wing-back in the injury absence of Max Lowe, over Yasser Larouci, against the reigning Premier League champions and treble winners but lasted only 15 minutes before going down for treatment.

Osborn then limped off, to be replaced by Larouci, and will now be assessed ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at home to Lincoln City - with a huge Premier League clash with Everton following next weekend at Bramall Lane.