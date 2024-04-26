Another hammering predicted as Sheffield United head to Newcastle United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United are preparing to face Newcastle United this weekend in a fixture that could see them relegated back to the Championship. The Blades have not had a realistic chance of survival for some time, with injuries and poor recruitment curtailing their campaign before it really began.

Chris Wilder and his staff will already be preparing for next season, but there is still some Premier League business to take care of first, with four fixtures remaining. The first of the four comes against Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday, with the Magpies currently chasing sixth spot and Europa League football, mainly battling Manchester United.

Newcastle were rocked by Crystal Palace during the week, losing 2-0, but with the Blades still conceding goals for fun, including four during the mid-week defeat to Manchester United, pundit Paul Merson foresees another big humbling this weekend.

Writing in his weekly SportsKeeda predictions column, Merson predicted a 4-0 win for Newcastle and reasoned: “Sheffield United have conceded four goals in each of their last two games and got well beaten by Manchester United despite putting up a fight.