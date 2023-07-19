News you can trust since 1887
Breaking

Anis Slimane, Yasser Larouci make Sheffield United debuts as Estoril team news confirmed

Anis Slimane and Yasser Larouci make their Sheffield United debuts tonight in the Blades’ friendly in Estoril.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 18:31 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 18:34 BST

The Blades have once again split their side for each half, with Larouci lining up in the first half of the game and Slimane in the second. Chris Basham begins the game as captain, but Oli McBurnie misses out with a slight foot problem.

Blades first half: Davies, Sachdev, Basham, Robinson, Francis, Larouci, Neal, Fleck, Osborn, Ndiaye, Jebbison. Subs: Foderingham, Freckleton, Buyabu, Marsh.

Second half: Foderingham, Baldock, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Freckleton, Lowe, Norwood, Berge, Slimane, Brooks, Osula. Subs: Davies, Sachdev, Neal, Marsh, Buyabu, Francis.