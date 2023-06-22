Exciting Anis Slimane highlights reel explains Sheffield United transfer interest

Sheffield United have been credited with interest in a World Cup midfielder who could be available for a bargain fee this summer - and based on his highlights reel, it’s easy to see why the Blades are said to be keen to bring him to Bramall Lane.

Anis Ben Slimane is a 22-year-old, Denmark-born midfielder who represents Tunisia at international level. He plays for Brondby in the country of his birth and was part of the Tunisia side that shocked eventual runners-up France at the World Cup last winner, with a 1-0 group-stage victory in Qatar.

Clubs in France and Turkey are also thought to be monitoring Slimane’s situation ahead of his expected exit this summer. Set to enter the final year of his contract, he is therefore thought to be available at a fraction of what his true value would be and certainly fits the transfer profile put in place by the Blades.

An ESPN scouting report before the World Cup put Slimane alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala as the best players under 23 to be plying their trade in Qatar. “A box-to-box midfielder equipped with an imposing physique, not only is Ben Slimane a strong runner who is hard to knock off balance, but the Denmark-born Tunisian can also successfully bring the ball out of tight spaces and set up his teammates,” the report added. “He could certainly attract some transfer interest from abroad with a good showing at this World Cup.”

And this highlights reel certainly backs that up. Slimane appears comfortable on the ball, with a trick or two and also the ability to thread passes through to the front men quickly, and on either foot. He is versatile, able to operate in a conventional midfield role or behind the striker further forward, which would suit the shape boss Paul Heckingbottom sometimes used last time out in the Premier League.

United have highlighted midfield as a priority position this summer, with Ollie Norwood and Sander Berge currently the only established middle men on United’s books. The Blades remain in contract talks with Ben Osborn and John Fleck but, as The Star revealed earlier this summer, both men - alongside Jack Robinson - are attracting interest from elsewhere.

