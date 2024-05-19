Ange Postecoglou hails "outstanding" Sheffield United man's performance in 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur win
Ange Postecoglou, the Tottenham Hotspur manager, hailed the “outstanding” performance of outgoing Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham during his side’s 3-0 victory at Bramall Lane this afternoon. The goalkeeper will leave United on a free transfer this summer but said farewell with an excellent display of shot-stopping, making a number of saves to keep the scoreline down.
Goals from Dejan Kulusevski (2) and Pedro Porro condemned United to their latest defeat of a miserable relegation season, with boss Chris Wilder claiming his side “went out of the back door” in the second half after falling behind.
His opposite number Postecoglou said of the performance: “I thought it was pretty good. I thought it was important we put in a decent performance today and won the game for a number of reasons. I thought the lads handled it pretty well.
“It's always a bit difficult last game of the year, Sheffield United don't have anything to play for, so it can be easy to kind of not have to right mentality but I thought for the most part we had that tonight. Three goals... I thought Wes Foderingham was outstanding. Overall I think it was an important win and a good performance.”
