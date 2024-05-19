Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ange Postecoglou’s verdict on Sheffield United man’s display in Tottenham Hotspur defeat

Ange Postecoglou, the Tottenham Hotspur manager, hailed the “outstanding” performance of outgoing Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham during his side’s 3-0 victory at Bramall Lane this afternoon. The goalkeeper will leave United on a free transfer this summer but said farewell with an excellent display of shot-stopping, making a number of saves to keep the scoreline down.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski (2) and Pedro Porro condemned United to their latest defeat of a miserable relegation season, with boss Chris Wilder claiming his side “went out of the back door” in the second half after falling behind.

His opposite number Postecoglou said of the performance: “I thought it was pretty good. I thought it was important we put in a decent performance today and won the game for a number of reasons. I thought the lads handled it pretty well.