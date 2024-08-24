Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson miss out as Sheffield United travel to Norwich City

Anel Ahmedhodzic is missing from the Sheffield United teamsheet this afternoon for the Blades’ trip to Norwich City, with central defensive partner and skipper Jack Robinson also absent. The Bosnian’s absence has officially been attributed to illness, while Robinson is out with a groin issue.

That means a first league start for the Blades for Harry Souttar while Auston Trusty partners him to the left. Oliver Arblaster leads out the Blades as skipper, while Michael Cooper also makes his debut in goal in place of Adam Davies.

New striker Tyrese Campbell is in the United matchday squad for the first time, named on the bench after his goal for the U21s earlier this week, while Andre Brooks keeps his place with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on the bench again. Sam McCallum and Rhys Norrington-Davies are also on the bench alongside Sai Sachdev.

Although Ahmedhodzic’s absence has been explained, it will do little to quell speculation about his future ahead of next Friday’s transfer deadline. Premier League new boys Ipswich Town are keen on a move for the Bosnian while Wolves have also been linked.

Speaking on the eve of the trip to Norwich, Wilder insisted that every player named on the teamsheet against Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side will be fully focused on playing for United, rather than their heads being elsewhere. “We go into a tough game fully committed,” Wilder added. “If I didn’t think they were, and I have got players that are waiting to play, then that decision will be made.

“I think there was an example at Brentford last weekend with Ivan Toney and Thomas [Frank], who didn’t think it was the right thing for Ivan to play and he left him out. I’d certainly do the same. To win a game of football and win three points in this division, you must do a lot of things right in the lead up, in terms of preparation and performance and decision-making. Most importantly, you have to be on the same page and can’t have anyone not pulling in the same direction.”

Norwich: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, Doyle, Sainz, Sargent, Chrisene, Crnac, Forson, McLean, Nunez. Subs: Long, Hanley, Gibbs, Hernandez, Cordoba, Fisher, Hills, Forsyth, Myles.