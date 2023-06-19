Anel Ahmedhodzic highlighted his Premier League class in waiting again over the weekend after Cristiano Ronaldo became the latest world superstar to fail to score against the Sheffield United man.

Although Bosnia and Herzegovina international could not prevent his side falling to a 3-0 defeat against Portugal in their Euro 2024 group J qualification clash in Lisbon on Saturday, Ahmedhodzic once again caught the eye and make further mockery of the bargain £4m price the Blades paid Malmo to sign him last summer.

Observers described Ahmedhodzic as having “pocketed” the Portuguese superstar, who grew increasingly frustrated as he failed to get the better of Ahmedhodzic in Lisbon as goals from Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes (two) did the damage elsewhere.

Ronaldo joins the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi in failing to score against a defence containing Ahmedhodzic in recent years, with real confidence at Bramall Lane that the 24-year-old will step up to Premier League level with ease next season.

The challenge for the Blades now is to unearth more players in the Ahmedhodzic mould; value-for-money signings who can cope with the step up to Premier League level.